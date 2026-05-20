Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMDV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: EMDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.60, changing hands as high as $46.94 per share. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMDV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.3093 per share, with $48.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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