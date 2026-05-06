Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ELD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ETF (Symbol: ELD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.85, changing hands as high as $29.08 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.68 per share, with $30.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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