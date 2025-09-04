Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.68, changing hands as high as $12.78 per share. Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.79 per share, with $14.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.70.

