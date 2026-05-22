Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DTEC

In trading on Friday, shares of the ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (Symbol: DTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.16, changing hands as high as $48.80 per share. ALPS Disruptive Technologies shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.99 per share, with $52.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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