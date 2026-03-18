Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares Short Dow30 ETF (Symbol: DOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.39, changing hands as high as $24.52 per share. ProShares Short Dow30 shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.4301 per share, with $30.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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