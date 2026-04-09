Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DKS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $211.99, changing hands as high as $212.74 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $167.03 per share, with $237.3134 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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