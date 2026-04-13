Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTGO

In trading on Monday, shares of Contango Silver & Gold Inc (Symbol: CTGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.79, changing hands as high as $24.14 per share. Contango Silver & Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTGO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.23 per share, with $34.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.