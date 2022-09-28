Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHRD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.49, changing hands as high as $137.78 per share. Chord Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $93.35 per share, with $181.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.25.

