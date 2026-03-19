Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CANE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Teucrium Sugar Fund ETF (Symbol: CANE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.13, changing hands as high as $10.33 per share. Teucrium Sugar Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CANE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CANE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.97 per share, with $12.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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