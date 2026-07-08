Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BCD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (Symbol: BCD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.18, changing hands as high as $35.41 per share. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCD's low point in its 52 week range is $30.8659 per share, with $38.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.27.

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Further BCD Research:

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