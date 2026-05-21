Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBH

In trading on Thursday, shares of the VanEck Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.71, changing hands as high as $184.41 per share. VanEck Biotech shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBH's low point in its 52 week range is $144.42 per share, with $202.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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