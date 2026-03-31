Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBAR

Looking at the chart above, BBAR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.76 per share, with $23.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.01.
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