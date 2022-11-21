Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AWK

In trading on Monday, shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.57, changing hands as high as $150.32 per share. American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AWK's low point in its 52 week range is $122.77 per share, with $189.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.91. The AWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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PAAS shares outstanding history
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