Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AVK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (Symbol: AVK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.46, changing hands as high as $12.54 per share. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.7741 per share, with $13.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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