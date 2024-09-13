Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATRC

In trading on Friday, shares of AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.96, changing hands as high as $28.77 per share. AtriCure Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.94 per share, with $44.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.11.

