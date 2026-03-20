Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARL

In trading on Friday, shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (Symbol: ARL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.56, changing hands as high as $15.74 per share. American Realty Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.43 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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