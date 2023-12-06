Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AIN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.64, changing hands as high as $89.68 per share. Albany International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $78.20 per share, with $115.3942 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.69.

