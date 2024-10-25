Bulletin Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

Bulletin Resources Limited (AU:BNR) has released an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Perth, Australia, where shareholders can vote in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative. The company encourages shareholders to access important documents like the Notice of Meeting online, and to update their communication preferences for electronic notices. This move aims to streamline shareholder communication while ensuring all are well-informed ahead of the meeting.

