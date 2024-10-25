News & Insights

Stocks

Bulletin Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

October 25, 2024 — 12:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bulletin Resources Limited (AU:BNR) has released an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Perth, Australia, where shareholders can vote in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative. The company encourages shareholders to access important documents like the Notice of Meeting online, and to update their communication preferences for electronic notices. This move aims to streamline shareholder communication while ensuring all are well-informed ahead of the meeting.

For further insights into AU:BNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.