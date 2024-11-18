Bullet Exploration Updates Deal with Gold79 Mines

Bullet Exploration, Inc. (TSE:AMMO) has released an update.

Bullet Exploration Inc. has updated its amalgamation agreement with Gold79 Mines Ltd., which involves Gold79 acquiring all of Bullet’s shares. This transaction is contingent upon regulatory approvals and shareholder consent, with investors advised to consider the trading of both companies’ securities as speculative.

