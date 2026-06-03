Bull vs. Bear: The Quick Take on Viking Therapeutics Stock

Key Points

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are much larger companies and already have oral weight loss pills on the market.

Investors are hoping Viking's VK2735 will prove efficacious and safe in its Phase 3 clinical trials.

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The debate over Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) will take another turn in Q3. As ever, you have to factor in what competitors such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are doing, as well as the unique selling point of Viking's key drug, VK2735.

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The weight-loss drug market

Weight-loss drugs come in injectable and oral forms. The initially approved drugs, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide), are injectable. However, Novo Nordisk now has Wegovy approved in an oral formulation, and it's quickly gaining sales traction. Eli Lilly's recently approved oral pill, Foundayo (orforglipron), is also expected to do very well; the Wall Street consensus calls for $1.2 billion in Foundayo sales in 2026, compared with $19.6 billion for Zepbound.

Why Viking Therapeutics can grab market share

VK2735 is in Phase 3 trials for both oral and injectable forms. The bullish case rests on its potential to capture market share. VK2735 has two key advantages and one disadvantage. First, in both Phase 2 trials for VK2735, it demonstrated a significantly steeper velocity of weight loss than its rivals.

Company Clinical Trial

Phase Drug Name Formulation Peak Weight Loss Time to Peak Results Novo Nordisk Phase 3 Wegovy Oral 16.6% 64 weeks Eli Lilly Phase 3 Foundayo Oral 12.4% 72 weeks VK2735 Phase 2 VK2735 Injectable 14.7% 13 weeks VK2735 Phase 2 VK2735 Oral 12.2% 13 weeks

Second, VK2735 is also being developed as a dual-formulation therapy, and results from a Phase 1 trial will be released in the third quarter of this year.

On a less positive note, the Phase 2 data for oral VK2735 showed excellent efficacy but disappointing tolerability, with a 20% treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events.

Where next for Viking

The bulls hope the Phase 1 maintenance dosing trial will demonstrate the efficacy of a dual-formulation strategy using the same drug. In addition, the Phase 3 clinical trials will hopefully demonstrate a similarly steep rate of weight loss, with better tolerability data in the oral VK2735 trial after dosing is adjusted.

Meanwhile, the bears focus on the fact that Viking is behind two much larger rivals in the race and still has to demonstrate better tolerability data for VK2735 oral in its Phase 3.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.