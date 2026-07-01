Bull of the Day: Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services Company Overview

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company Quanta Services (PWR) is an infrastructure services provider specializing in the electric power, pipeline, industrial and communication industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston, Texas-based company has grown organically and through more than 200 acquisitions. Quanta operated three primary business segments, including:

· Electric Power Infrastructure: The electricity business comprises the bulk of Quanta’s revenue. The company designs, builds, and repairs high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and local distribution grids.

· Renewable Energy: Quanta builds the critical infrastructure for various clean energy projects such as wind farms, battery storage systems, and solar fields.

· Utility & Communications: The company installs natural gas pipelines, fiber-optic networks, and the physical power infrastructure required for data centers.

Quanta: Powering the AI Data Center Buildout

Although the California Gold Rush occurred during the 1800s, the business lessons and analogies from that time are invaluable for investors. While most people think of the Gold Rush as adventurous gold miners striking riches, the real lesson was in the good fortune of those merchants selling the “picks and shovels.” In other words, merchants like Levi Strauss build reliable and durable fortunes by selling the necessary tools needed to mine gold, rather than attempting to mine on their own.

Quanta Power is a modern-day example of a company selling the picks and shovels. However, instead of cashing in on the gold rush, Quanta is profiting handsomely from the AI revolution. AI-centric companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), OpenAI, and Anthropic require massive data centers to “train” their AI models with NVIDIA (NVDA) chips. The more NVIDIA chips these hyperscalers can deploy, the more powerful their AI models become. However, the data centers that house these high-powered chips require immense power.

In fact, a single AI data center can use as much electricity as 100,000 households! Meanwhile, McKinsey predicts that U.S, electricity demand will soar by ~50% by 2050.



Image Source: McKinsey

With an aging, overworked U.S. electrical grid and AI data center demand soaring, Quanta Power stands to benefit as grid updates become a necessity.

PWR: Exceptional Growth & Backlog

Last quarter, PWR smashed Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates by a juicy 31.37%, driven by AI demand.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, PWR has been one of the most steady and robust growers on Wall Street. Annual revenues and earnings are expected to finish the year more than double what they were in 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, according to President and CEO Duke Austin, that growth is just beginning:

"Quanta delivered an exceptional first quarter, reflected by strong double-digit growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, along with record backlog of $48.5 billion. In particular, revenue growth and margin performance exceeded our expectations across both segments, demonstrating the power of our differentiated, solutions-based operating model and the execution certainty our craft-skilled workforce delivers for our customers every day. Based on this strong start to the year and improved visibility, we are increasing our full-year 2026 financial expectations and remain on track to deliver another year of double-digit earnings per share growth.”

PWR Technicals

PWR shares are finally retreating after a powerful move to form a bull flag pattern on the weekly chart.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

As the AI race intensifies among hyperscalers, the constraints of an aging, overworked U.S. electrical grid have become the ultimate bottleneck. Quanta Services is perfectly positioned to benefit from historic energy demand and the critical infrastructure modernization required to supply it.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.