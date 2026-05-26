Bull of the Day: Orla Mining (ORLA)

Gold stocks have been shining lately, but not all gold miners are created equal. Some are simply riding the wave of higher bullion prices, while others are executing at a level that allows them to turn those higher prices into explosive earnings growth. That's where today’s Bull of the Day stands out.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Orla Mining (ORLA). The company has quietly transformed itself from a single-asset producer into a growing mid-tier gold story. Its flagship Camino Rojo operation in Mexico continues to generate strong cash flow, while recent acquisitions have expanded its development pipeline and long-term production profile. In a market where investors are increasingly demanding both growth and profitability, Orla is checking both boxes.

Analysts are beginning to take notice as well. Over the last sixty days, three analysts have increased earnings estimates for this year while two have done so for next year. The bullish moves have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Current Year from $1.44 to $1.64 while next year’s number is up from $1.54 to $1.69.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

A quick look at the Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart helps outline the opportunity here. While gold prices rose, estimates continued higher but there’s been a disconnect recently. After gold prices peaked, ORLA shares have retreated well off all-time highs while estimates continue to rise. When you get that gap, stocks tend to catch back up over the long run.

The potential reward here is not without risk. Gold prices remain the biggest variable. A sharp decline in bullion would pressure margins and investor sentiment across the sector. The company also faces the normal operational and permitting risks that come with mining. But for investors looking for exposure to precious metals without buying the metal itself, Orla offers a compelling combination of production growth, expanding cash flow, and leverage to a stronggold market

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Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.