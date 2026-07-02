Bull of the Day: nVent Electric (NVT)

nVent Electric NVT designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes.

The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its EPS outlook remaining bullish across the board. It also resides in a top 30% ranked Zacks industry, further highlighting its current favorable position.



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nVent Reports Record Results

NVT shares have delivered a robust performance so far in 2026, up nearly 60% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results that have reflected records have aided the move, with NVT crushing our consensus expectations in its latest release.

Quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion in the above-mentioned release reflected 53% YoY growth, also setting a new company record. Underpinning its sales momentum, nVent also reported record orders and an all-time high backlog, reflective of the favorable demand environment it’s currently in and providing strong top line visibility for time to come.



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A major bullish development driving sentiment toward the company is that it’s benefiting from the broader AI buildout, with momentum in data center solutions prompting it to raise its full-year sales and EPS guidance.

Sales revisions have followed the same upward trend, with expectations for its current and next fiscal years climbing 26% and 13%, respectively.



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Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

nVent Electric NVT would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

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nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.