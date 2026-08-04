Bull of the Day: Invesco (IVZ)

Asset management stocks have quietly emerged as one of the stronger areas of the financial sector this year, benefiting from rising equity markets, resilient investor demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and improving assets under management (AUM).

One company capitalizing on these favorable trends is Invesco IVZ), which recently delivered an impressive second-quarter report, reinforcing the strength of its business.

Following its better-than-expected quarterly results, analysts have continued raising earnings estimates, helping Invesco stock earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With Invesco's stock trading near a 52-week high of $31 a share, IVZ still offers an appealing combination of momentum and value after rising more than 15% year to date and now surging +100% in the last two years.



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Invesco’s Q2 Results Showcase Improving Fundamentals

Invesco's second quarter highlighted accelerating business momentum across several key metrics.

The asset manager generated record net long-term inflows of $45.1 billion, fueled primarily by continued strength in index products, private markets, and ETFs, including its flagship QQQ franchise. More impressive, total assets under management climbed to a record $2.5 trillion, up roughly 14% from the prior year.

Invesco reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.71, comfortably exceeding the Consensus Estimates of $0.67 and soaring 97% from $0.36 per share a year ago. This came as Q2 revenue increased 20% year over year to roughly $1.33 billion, which also edged expectations.



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Furthermore, Invesco’s adjusted operating margin expanded to an impressive 37.5% as higher AUM translated into meaningful operating leverage.

Other highlights included a strengthened balance sheet with management reducing net debt by more than $450 million during the quarter while resuming share repurchases, highlighting confidence in the company's cash generation capabilities.

CEO Andrew Schlossberg noted that Invesco is building meaningful momentum across its strategic priorities as clients increasingly utilize the firm's broad investment platform and global distribution network.

EPS Revisions Are Moving Higher Across the Board

One of the most encouraging developments for investors has been the steady stream of upward earnings revisions following Invesco's strong Q2 report.

As illustrated in the accompanying estimate revision chart below, analysts have become increasingly optimistic across both quarterly and annual forecasts over the last 60 days.

Q3 EPS estimates are still up 8.82%, from $0.68 to $0.74.

Q4 EPS estimates have now increased 12.86%, rising to $0.79 from $0.70.

Full-year fiscal 2026 EPS projections have improved nearly 9% to $2.81 (+38% growth from FY25).

FY27 EPS estimates have advanced more than 10% to $3.24, which would represent more than 15% growth from FY26.



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Rather than being driven by a single quarter, analysts appear to be gaining confidence that Invesco's improving fundamentals can continue over the coming year.

Reassuring for Invesco’s double-digit EPS growth trajectory is that annual revenue is now expected to increase 15% this year and is projected to rise another 9% in FY27 to $5.88 billion.



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Invesco’s Enticing Value

Despite rallying to new 52-week highs, Invesco's valuation remains surprisingly modest.

IVZ shares currently trade at 10X forward earnings, representing a meaningful discount to many diversified financial firms and the broader market, with the S&P 500 at 21X.

Invesco's forward P/E multiple appears especially reasonable considering the company's improving earnings trajectory, expanding margins, and strong net inflows.

For long-term investors, this combination of accelerating earnings expectations and a relatively inexpensive valuation creates an attractive risk-reward profile.

If earnings continue trending higher, IVZ's multiple leaves room for potential expansion while still offering downside support from its reasonable valuation.



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The icing on the cake is Invesco's generous 2.91% annual dividend yield, which exceeds those offered by popular asset managers such as BlackRock (BLK) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Plus, Invesco's modest 34% payout ratio still suggests there is ample room for future dividend increases after the company has raised its dividend six times over the last five years, translating to a respectable annualized growth rate of 4.69%.



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QQQ Continues to Benefit From the AI Investment Boom

As mentioned, another reason for optimism is Invesco's ownership of the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ), one of the largest and most recognizable ETFs in the world.

Tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index, QQQ provides investors with concentrated exposure to many of the market's biggest technology and artificial intelligence leaders, including the Mag 7, Broadcom (AVGO), and AMD (AMD).

As investors have increasingly gravitated toward AI-driven growth stories, QQQ and other Invesco-owned ETFs such as QQQM) have become the primary vehicles for gaining exposure to the sector.

That popularity has translated into significant investor inflows. During periods of strong market performance, QQQ has consistently ranked among the largest asset gatherers across the ETF industry. For example, ETF.com reported that the fund attracted $6.5 billion of net inflows in a single week during April 2026, while several other trading sessions over the past year generated more than $1 billion to $3 billion of new investor capital.

Growing assets under management are particularly valuable for an asset manager like Invesco because higher AUM generally translates into higher management fees with relatively little incremental cost.

As long as investor demand for AI, cloud computing, and other secular technology themes remains healthy, QQQ should keep serving as one of Invesco's most important growth engines.

It’s noteworthy that the QQQ and QQQM are also sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Summary & Conclusion

Invesco's Q2 report demonstrated that the company is benefiting from both favorable market conditions and disciplined execution. Record inflows, expanding margins, stronger profitability, and continued balance sheet improvement have prompted analysts to steadily raise earnings expectations.

With IVZ trading near 52-week highs while still carrying a modest 10X forward earnings multiple, Invesco offers investors an appealing combination of earnings momentum, value, and improving fundamentals that could support additional gains in the months ahead.

Notably, in addition to its strong buy rating, IVZ has an overall “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum (VGM).

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Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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