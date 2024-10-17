Bull Of The Day: Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a F for Value and an A for Growth. Idago Strategic Resources is a junior miner that produces gold and other precious metals. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, ID.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) has a solid earnings history with the company topping the Zacks Consensus in three of the last four quarters.

Over the course of the last four quarters the average positive earnings surprise works out to be 116%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimates revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for IDR.

This quarter has increased from $0.07 to $0.21.

Next quarter has also lifted from $0.07 to $0.22.

The full year fiscal 2024 has increased from $0.27 to $0.72 over the last 60 days.

Next year has seen a slight increase from $0.68 to $0.77 over the last 30 days.

Growth

For fiscal 2024 the company is expected to show 88% growth with $25.7 million in sales. Next year analysts are calling for no growth, but they could be awaiting the next quarterly report before they update their models.

Valuation

The forward earnings multiple for IDR comes in at 21x which is right around this historic market multiple. It should be noted that the current market multiple is at 23x. The price to book multiple comes in at 7.7x and being a mostly asset heavy model that gives this metric plenty of room to run. Price to sales comes in at 11.3x and that number will improve next year as revenue growth accelerates.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.