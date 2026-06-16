Bull of the Day: Hewlett Packard (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE) earns the Zacks Bull of the Day distinction as analysts continue raising earnings estimates following the company's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results earlier this month.

While many tech stocks have already priced in aggressive expectations for artificial intelligence, HPE remains a relatively overlooked beneficiary of enterprise AI infrastructure spending.

To that point, Hewlett Packard delivered strong quarterly results, raised guidance, and reinforced its position as a key supplier of servers, networking equipment, and hybrid cloud solutions that are increasingly essential for AI deployments.

Most importantly, Hewlett Packard’s Q2 report has sparked a wave of upward earnings estimate revisions, landing HPE a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



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How HPE is Benefiting From the Enterprise AI Buildout

With the AI investment cycle remaining one of the most powerful themes in the market, HPE is positioned to benefit from growing enterprise demand for computing power, networking, and data center modernization.

Unlike some of the higher-profile AI winners that trade at premium valuations, HPE offers investors exposure to the same secular trend through a diversified infrastructure portfolio. The company continues to see strong customer interest in AI-optimized systems, while its hybrid cloud offerings provide additional growth opportunities as enterprises modernize their IT environments.

Strong Q2 Results Spark Analyst Upgrades

Garnishing analyst attention, HPE posted record Q2 EPS of $0.79, crushing consensus expectations of $0.54 by 46% and soaring 108% from $0.38 per share in the prior year quarter.

This came as Q2 sales leaped 40% year over year to a peak of $10.67 billion and comfortably surpassed estimates of $9.81 billion. Driving its record Q2 results, HPE emphasized that customers are investing heavily in modernizing infrastructure and scaling AI, which drove broad-based demand strength.



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Considering the record demand, operational execution, and synergy-driven profitability, the Average Zacks Price Target for HPE is now at $68.65, which still suggests 42% upside for the stock.



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HPE’s Raised Guidance

Beyond the strong quarterly results, investors were encouraged by HPE’s significantly improved fiscal 2026 outlook. HPE raised several key financial targets, reflecting growing demand for AI infrastructure solutions and stronger-than-expected contributions from its networking business.

Management increased its FY26 EPS guidance range to $3.35-$3.45, up substantially from its prior range of $2.30-$2.50. Revenue growth expectations were also raised to a range of 29%-33%, and the company boosted its FY26 free cash flow target to a forecast of at least $3.5 billion, highlighting expectations for stronger profitability and cash generation.

More intriguing, HPE increased its networking revenue growth forecast to a range of 72%-75%, reflecting better-than-expected benefits from its acquisition of Juniper Networks last year.

Unsurprisingly, analysts have responded by raising their earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27. In the last 30 days, consensus FY26 EPS estimates have soared over 40% from $2.41 to $3.41. Plus, FY27 EPS estimates have spiked nearly 50% in the last month from projections of $2.69 to $4.02.



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HPE’s Valuation Remains a Key Advantage

Despite a sharp post-earnings rally, HPE shares still trade at a reasonable 16X forward earnings multiple.

That valuation appears very reasonable given HPE’s improving earnings outlook, exposure to long-term AI spending trends, and ongoing operational improvements. Many tech companies tied to artificial intelligence currently command substantially higher multiples despite similar growth expectations.

For investors seeking a combination of earnings momentum and valuation support, HPE offers an appealing risk-reward profile.



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Bottom Line

Hewlett Packard’s stock is starting to check the boxes that investors look for, with its strong buy rating being magnified by an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

With AI infrastructure spending continuing to expand and earnings expectations moving higher, HPE looks well-positioned for further upside in the months ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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