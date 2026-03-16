Bull of the Day: GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

Recent market volatility has presented an opportunity to get in on one of the hottest stocks over the last year, GigaGloud Technology GCT).

This comes as GCT has seen compelling expansion as a provider of global end-to-end business-to-business (B2B) technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, offering a marketplace that connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the U.S. and Europe.

GCT stock has been on a relentless surge in recent years, driven by strong revenue growth, upbeat earnings momentum, and investor enthusiasm following guidance upgrades and share buybacks.

That said, here are five key points as to why GCT stock looks so attractive right now.

1. Strong Multi-Year Revenue Growth Recognition

GigaCloud was named to TIME’s America’s Growth Leaders 2026 list, highlighting its top-tier compound annual revenue growth and expanding scale. Needless to say, this recognition has boosted investor confidence and has attracted momentum traders.

The company's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been exceptionally strong, averaging roughly 40-45% per year over the past several years based on its reported revenue trajectory.

Based on Zacks estimates, GCT’s annual revenue is expected to increase 17% this year and is projected to rise another 5% in fiscal 2027 to $1.6 billion. It’s noteworthy that FY27 revenue projections reflect 226% growth over the last five years, with GCT’s sales at $490 million in 2022.



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2. Earnings Beat + Upgraded Guidance

Serving as a major catalyst, GCT blasted Q4 EPS expectations in late February. GCT’s Q4 EPS increased 37% year over year to $1.04 and crushed estimates of $0.65 per share by 60%.



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Full-year fiscal 2025 EPS was up 18% YoY to $3.59, and has drastically increased in the past five years from $0.60 per share in FY22.

Further fueling investor sentiment, GCT provided positive revenue guidance for Q1, signaling continued strength. Revenue guidance for Q1 was given at $330-$355 million, which also came in ahead of expectations and equates to at least 21% growth.

With double-digit earnings growth in analysts' forecasts for the foreseeable future, FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates have spiked since GCT’s Q4 report and have now risen over 15% in the last 60 days, respectively.



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3. GCT’s Cheap P/E Valuation

Making GCT’s increased profitability more enticing is that this high-growth tech stock is trading at just 11X forward earnings, offering a sharp discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 22X and its Zacks Technology Services Industry average of 24X.



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4. Share Buyback Program

Fewer shares outstanding typically boost EPS and can drive stock prices higher, with GCT stating it remains committed to returning capital to shareholders through ongoing buybacks.

Since the announcement of its latest $111 million share repurchase program in August 2025, GCT has executed $33 million in share buybacks at a weighted average price of $31.60 a share, representing 30% of the approved plan.

5. Strong Momentum & Long-Term Returns

With the broader market recently hitting its lowest point in 2026, GCT stock has spiked 17% in the last month, with a staggering return of nearly 700% in the last three years.

However, the buy-the-dip opportunity comes as GCT stock is down 16% from an all-time high of $48 a share, which it hit following its Q4 report.



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Bottom Line

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) based on the very positive trend of EPS revisions, GCT is one of the hottest tech stocks to consider at the moment. Magnifying this strong buy rating is that GCT stock stands out in every aspect regarding trading indicators, checking an overall “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.