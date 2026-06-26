Bull of the Day: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Flywire Corp (FLYW) is a global payments software company focused on simplifying complex, high-value transactions across industries such as education, healthcare, travel and B2B payments. The company helps organizations accept and process payments across borders, currencies and payment methods, making it a key infrastructure provider in several large and growing end markets.

Though the payments industry is quite competitive, Flywire enjoys a niche position and stands out for the right reasons. The stock carries a top Zacks Rank, backed by strong growth forecasts and improving earnings estimate momentum. More importantly, Flywire appears to be reaching a major inflection point in profitability, with earnings expected to ramp significantly as revenue scales and operating leverage begins to show through.

Moreover, because profits are at the early stage of an acceleration, the stock still boasts a very reasonable valuation as well as growing stock price momentum. For investors looking for a new portfolio addition, Flywire is a compelling consideration.



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Flywire Stock Experiences Major Upgrades

Earnings estimates have turned sharply higher, highlighting the profit acceleration now taking shape at Flywire. Current year earnings estimates have jumped 217%, while next year estimates have climbed 148%, helping FLYW earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company also delivered a major upside surprise in its most recent quarterly report, beating EPS estimates by 233%. That kind of estimate momentum is especially notable because it comes alongside strong top-line growth. Sales are projected to increase 22.4% this year and another 15.6% next year, while earnings are forecast to surge 736% this year and rise another 40.6% the following year.

Despite those significant growth forecasts, the stock still trades at just 18x forward earnings. With long-term EPS growth projected at 35% annually, Flywire carries a compelling PEG ratio of 0.5, suggesting the market may not yet be fully pricing in the company’s earnings inflection.



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Should Investors Buy Shares in FLYW?

FLYW has many of the traits investors look for: a top Zacks Rank, rising earnings estimates, strong revenue growth, accelerating profitability and a reasonable valuation.

What makes the story more compelling is Flywire’s niche. The company is not competing in the most commoditized part of payments. Instead, it focuses on complex, high-value transactions across education, healthcare, travel and B2B, where payments are often large, cross-border and regulated.

That gives Flywire a more differentiated position than a generic payments processor. The company helps clients manage payment acceptance, currency conversion, compliance, reconciliation and customer communication through software embedded into their existing systems. Education remains the clearest example, but the same model can extend across other large end markets.

While the payments industry is competitive and smaller growth stocks can be volatile, Flywire’s combination of earnings momentum, strong growth forecasts, improving profitability and a defensible niche makes the stock a compelling consideration for investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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