Bull of the Day: Expeditors Intl (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD is expected to grow earnings by the double digits in 2026 as logistics heats up. Analysts are raising earnings estimates on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) even before it reports Q2 earnings in August 2026.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. It has 171 district offices and numerous branch locations across six continents.

Services include consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation, cargo insurance, order management, customized logistics solutions, and warehousing and distribution.

Expeditors International Expands its Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Capabilities

On July 20, 2026, Expeditors International of Washington announced it was expanding its global Aircraft on Ground (AOG) capabilities by bringing together logistics teams, 24/7/365 support centers and access to the company’s global network for those customers facing urgent operational disruptions.

The AOG product supports airlines, aircraft manufacturers, maintenance, repair and overhaul organizations, aerospace suppliers, defense customers, advanced air mobility providers, and others who are in the aviation industry.

This comes at a time when there is a need for specialized support during unexpected aircraft downtime, critical parts shortages, and unplanned maintenance events, as well as other operational challenges. The global air fleet is aging and requires more support.

Analysts Bullish on Expeditors International’s Earnings for Q2 2026 and FY2026

Expeditors will report second quarter 2026 earnings on Aug 4, 2026. But the analysts are getting bullish ahead of the report.

One estimate has been raised for the second quarter in the last week, pushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $1.68 from $1.64. This is earnings growth of 25.4% as Expeditors only made $1.34 last year.

It has beat on earnings nine quarters in a row.

For the full year, analysts are bullish as well. One estimate is higher in the last seven days, with four higher in the last month for 2026. The 2026 Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped to $6.74 from $6.66 in the last month.

But the most accurate estimate for the full year is looking for $6.85, which is $0.09 higher than the consensus.

This is 13.3% earnings growth year-over-year as Expeditors made $5.95 in 2025.



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Shares of Expeditors International Near 52-Week Highs

The shares have busted out to new 5-year and 52-week highs as the earnings picture has improved.



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Expeditors International isn’t cheap, however. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.5. A P/E of 15 or under usually indicates value. But investors would be buying Expeditors for its growth.

It is shareholder friendly. In Feb 2026, the Board of Directors authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program. It is also a dividend aristocrat and pays a dividend yielding 0.9%.

Since 2024, Expeditors International has returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Logistic services are heating up again. For those looking for a way to get in on this trade, Expeditors International of Washington should be on your short list.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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