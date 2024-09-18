Bull of the Day: Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

Erie Indemnity ERIE, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), issues, renews, and underwrites insurance products for personal liability, property, boat, recreational vehicles, home, flood, and auto. The company’s earnings outlook is notably bullish across all timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Insurance – Brokerage industry, currently ranked in the top 4% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

ERIE Reports Strong Growth

Since becoming a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on July 30th, ERIE shares have gained nearly 20%, widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results have helped the stock all year long in general, up 60% on a YTD basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Income-focused investors could find ERIE shares attractive, with the company currently sporting a shareholder-friendly 7.4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 50% of its earnings.

While the current yield has been pushed down by strong share performance, the company’s dividend growth can’t be overlooked.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares got a nice boost following its latest set of quarterly results, with the company posting 40% earnings growth on 18% higher sales. Earnings results have regularly exceeded our expectations, with the company beating the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 12% across its last four releases.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Erie Indemnity ERIE would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.