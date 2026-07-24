Bull of the Day: Brainsway (BWAY)

Brainsway (BWAY) is a medical device company treating mental health disorders from major depressive disorder and OCD to substance abuse and cigarette addiction. Its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform uses a rapidly changing magnetic field to induce a small electrical current in cortical tissue. The patented H-coil reaches deeper brain structures than conventional TMS systems — the basis of the company's IP position against rival Neuronetics.

Treatment involves sitting in a chair in a healthcare office wearing a helmet for roughly 20 minutes. No hospitalization, no anesthesia, no systemic side effects. FDA cleared and supported by over 60 clinical studies.

Three bullish catalysts are converging for the company. The FDA cleared Deep TMS as adjunct therapy for adolescent MDD, opening a population where families are often reluctant to escalate drug treatment. One-year durability data for the SWIFT accelerated protocol addresses the payers' central objection to neurostimulation. And insurance coverage for accelerated Deep TMS has expanded past 57 million people.

That last item is the one that matters most. The historical constraint on TMS was throughput, not efficacy as conventional protocols demanded daily sessions for six weeks, straining adherence and clinic economics. Accelerated treatment now compress that arc dramatically. When payers cover them, every installed system serves materially more patients with no incremental capital equipment. Revenue compounds against a fixed asset base, and that is what's driving estimates higher and why the stock now boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

Shares are up more than 60% year to date and have spent recent months building a momentum continuation pattern, consolidating near the highs.

With a rapidly growing business, an innovative product, expanding reimbursement, strong price momentum and rising earnings estimates, Brainsway stands out as a compelling opportunity today.



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Brainsway Shares Get Upgraded

At a $660 million market cap, analyst coverage remains thin, but the analyst who does follow the name has made hefty upward revisions. Current quarter estimates have jumped 43%, current year estimates 10%, and next year 20%.

Sales are expected to grow 31.2% this year and 22.9% next year, while next year's earnings are projected to climb more than 63%. Current year earnings are expected to dip 8.3%, but that is a function of investment in growth opportunities rather than any deterioration in the business.

The most recent quarter underscores the point. Revenue rose 35% to $15.5 million, net income more than doubled to $2.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 117%. The company shipped a record 117 Deep TMS systems, up 44%, bringing the installed base to roughly 1,820. Because these systems generate recurring revenue from usage rather than one-time hardware sales, each placement adds to a growing annuity.



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Technical Setup in BWAY Stock

Brainsway has traded in a stair-step pattern all year, consolidating, breaking out, then consolidating again at a higher level. The current base is the largest of the year, and shares have spent recent weeks absorbing supply near the highs. With upward estimate revisions and expanding reimbursement behind it, the setup points toward a breakout to new highs as institutional money likely begins to get involved.



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Should Investors Buy Shares in BWAY?

Brainsway offers an unusually compelling combination of rapid growth, improving profitability and expanding reimbursement. The company is placing systems at a record pace, building a larger recurring-revenue base and benefiting from accelerated treatment protocols that improve both patient access and clinic economics.

The stock is not without risk. Brainsway remains a relatively small medical device company, and continued upside depends on broader insurer adoption, physician uptake and successful execution as the installed base expands. Shares have also already rallied sharply this year, which could leave them vulnerable to volatility around earnings or reimbursement developments.

Still, the fundamental trajectory remains highly encouraging. With revenue growing above 30%, earnings estimates moving higher and shares consolidating near their highs, BWAY appears positioned for another leg higher and earns its place as today’s Bull of the Day.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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