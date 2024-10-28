Bull of the Day: Boot Barn (BOOT)

I am always on the lookout for the next big thing. Recently, it has been retail outfits which have tickled my fancy. This one forgotten area of the market has seen some of the most sought-after companies. Today’s Bull of the Day is a company in this industry. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Boot Barn ( BOOT ).

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) is tearing through expectations and positioning itself as a prime contender in the retail sector. This western and workwear retailer has consistently outpaced estimates, building on a model that has Wall Street's attention. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and recent earnings surprises, Boot Barn's performance shows it's not just riding a trend but setting the pace in niche retail.

Boot Barn operates over 280 stores across the U.S. and has three booming e-commerce sites. The last few quarters highlighted Boot Barn's ability to pivot and scale: fiscal Q2 results exceeded consensus estimates by $0.28 per share, marking the company’s sixth consecutive beat. Even as many retailers have struggled post-pandemic, Boot Barn is seeing foot traffic surge back to pre-pandemic levels while e-commerce sales grow impressively. Store sales jumped 76% versus 2020 and 69% over 2019, while e-commerce climbed 57% from pre-pandemic days???

What’s driving this growth? For one, Boot Barn keeps its core customers loyal through high-quality brands like Wrangler, Justin, and Carhartt. But it’s also capitalizing on a lifestyle shift: demand for western and rugged workwear isn’t just a rural trend anymore; it’s a major urban draw too. Merchandise margins rose due to strong full-price sales, meaning Boot Barn is seeing minimal need for promotions—a rarity in retail these days.

Boot Barn’s formula is a potent one, making it a consistent outperformer. The retail game is tough, but Boot Barn is a step ahead, meeting demand both online and in-store, keeping costs in check, and growing faster than the industry average. In short, BOOT is a stock to keep an eye on for investors seeking high-performance retail with strong brand loyalty and a rapidly expanding footprint???.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.