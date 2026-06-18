Bull of the Day: Bandwidth (BAND)

It doesn’t take Elon Musk to figure out where the money has been heading. Even my most basic friends have been asking me for weeks, “Where’s the next AI play?” Artificial intelligence isn't just about chips and data centers anymore. The next phase of AI is all about communication, and that's where today’s Bull of the Day slots in perfection. Great Zack Rank, years long tailwinds, and a promise of more profits to come.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Bandwidth (BAND). andwidth is quietly becoming one of the most interesting growth stories in tech. Bandwidth operates a cloud communications platform that powers voice calls, messaging, and emergency services infrastructure for enterprises. Think of it as the plumbing behind modern communications applications. As businesses increasingly deploy AI-powered customer service agents, voice bots, and conversational AI platforms, Bandwidth sits directly in the middle of that traffic. The company recently highlighted accelerating adoption of AI-driven communications and landed a major partnership with Salesforce's Agentforce Contact Center, validating its role as mission-critical infrastructure for enterprise AI.

The numbers are finally starting to reflect that opportunity. First-quarter revenue surged nearly 20% year over year to a record $209 million while adjusted EBITDA climbed 17%. More importantly, management raised full-year guidance to $880-$900 million in revenue and $119-$125 million in adjusted EBITDA, both ahead of prior expectations. The company also generated positive GAAP net income and continues to strengthen its balance sheet through debt reduction and share repurchases.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the recent earnings estimates going to the upside. Over the course of the last thirty days, three analysts have upped the ante for both current year and next year estimates. It’s pushed our Zacks Consensus Estimate from $1.70 to $1.79 for the current year while next year is up from $1.86 to $1.99,

What makes BAND compelling is that investors are beginning to realize this isn't just nother CPaaS provider. It's becoming foundational infrastructure for the AI communications ecosystem. Every time an AI agent makes a phone call, sends a text, verifies a user, or routes a customer interaction, someone has to provide the underlying network capabilities. Bandwidth is increasingly proving it's one of the companies best positioned to monetize that explosion in AI-driven communications. If enterprise AI adoption keeps accelerating, BAND may still have plenty of room left to run despite its big move higher this year.





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Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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