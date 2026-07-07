Bull of the Day: Amtech Systems (ASYS)

Sometimes the best AI investments aren't the companies designing the chips. Lately, it’s been the ones building the equipment that makes those chips possible. That's where Amtech Systems (ASYS) comes in.

Amtech is a small-cap semiconductor equipment company supplying the specialized tools, consumables, and services used in wafer fabrication and, more importantly today, advanced semiconductor packaging. Through brands like BTU International, Entrepix, PR Hoffman, and Intersurface Dynamics, the company has carved out a niche in thermal processing, CMP consumables, and polishing solutions. But the real story is its exposure to AI.

The crown jewel is Amtech's TrueFlat reflow oven, a critical piece of equipment used to package ultra-thin substrates found in next-generation AI GPUs and accelerators. As AI demand explodes, advanced packaging has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in semiconductor manufacturing.

The numbers are starting to tell the story. In fiscal second-quarter 2026, revenue jumped 31% year over year to $20.5 million, fueled primarily by AI-related products. Gross margins expanded to nearly 47%, up roughly 300 basis points sequentially, as the company shifted toward higher-value AI packaging equipment. The quarter also produced GAAP earnings of $0.08 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million, and a healthy backlog of $22.3 million, showing demand remains solid heading into the second half of the year.

Amtech Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amtech Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote

That’s prompted analysts all over Wall Street to increase their earnings estimates. Over the last sixty days, analysts have upped the ante for both the current year and next year. That’s pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from 25 cents to 32 cents for the current year while next year’s number is up from 75 cents to 80 cents. That is the reason why this stock is checking in as a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation standpoint, the market is still assigning Amtech a relatively modest multiple considering its improving margins and AI exposure. If management continues to execute, expands margins into the high 40% range, and successfully deploys its new capital, earnings power could increase significantly over the next several years. While Wall Street price targets remain relatively conservative today, the opportunity for multiple expansion exists if investors begin viewing Amtech as a true AI infrastructure supplier rather than simply another small-cap equipment company.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.