Bull of the Day: Amkor (AMKR)

Amkor Technology (AMKR) is a $13 billion global pioneer and leader in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) industry.



Last week, AMKR delivered a strong "beat-and-raise" quarter and analysts pushed up their EPS estimates for this year 18% to $2.62, representing 75% annual profit growth.



Next year's consensus also rose 16% to $2.73, but analysts are playing it cautious right now against what is really possible for a company sitting at the nexus of a semiconductor packaging bottleneck, with two of the most important partner-customers on the planet: TSMC and NVIDIA.



While Amkor had been working with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) for at least the last year from their Arizona bases, two weeks ago brought another big fundamental catalyst with NVIDIA (NVDA) investing $1.5 billion to secure their packaging and test capacity.



But the stock sold off offering a great opportunity to enter this key player in the semi supply chain that is trading substantially under 2X its forward sales consensus of $8B+ (pre-earnings). Btw, I also expect next year's new consensus projection of $8.55 billion to rise substantially as we see the new orders roll in over the next two quarters.



I bought AMKR for my TAZR Trader group below $60 and again below $50 during the "Semi Rout" last month, whose overbought nature was accelerated by the dramatic collapse of leverage in the Situational Awareness fund run by the former OpenAI wunderkind Leopold Aschenbrenner.



Rather than taking an equity stake, NVIDIA structured the deal as a massive direct prepayment to fund and secure advanced packaging and testing capacity in the United States, specifically anchored at Amkor’s $7 billion manufacturing complex under construction in Peoria, Arizona -- where AMKR works closely with Taiwan Semi.



More on these relationships coming up after we learn more about AMKR.



The Oldest Niche Semi Player Most Have Never Heard Of



Amkor is a global pioneer and leader in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) industry. Positioned in the back end of the semiconductor value chain, Amkor takes finished silicon wafers from foundries and converts them into fully packaged and tested microchips ready for deployment in end products. They are working directly with TSMC in Arizona and that is why the stock surge to $90 this year.



Amkor Technology originated from ANAM Industries in South Korea and Amkor Electronics in the United States, founded by Kim Hyang-Soo and his son James J. Kim in 1968 in Philadelphia. The name combines America and Korea.



Amkor created the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) model, allowing chip designers to send back-end work to specialized partners. After publicly debuting on NASDAQ in 1998, Amkor is now headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, operating major facilities across Asia and expanding globally.



Why NVIDIA Made the $1.5 Billion Investment



NVIDIA’s primary motivation is to eliminate the biggest operational bottleneck in AI hardware: advanced back-end packaging.



To build an AI processor (like the Hopper or Blackwell platforms), raw silicon wafers aren't enough. Thousands of components—logic GPUs, High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and networking chipsets—must be tightly integrated into a single, highly complex package.



Historically, packaging capacity shortages (rather than raw wafer fabrication at TSMC) have capped how many AI accelerators NVIDIA can physically ship.



Almost all advanced chip packaging has traditionally been concentrated in East Asia (Taiwan, Korea, China). By pre-funding Amkor’s US operations, NVIDIA is co-locating back-end assembly right next door to TSMC’s expanding fabs in Phoenix, creating a fully domestic end-to-end supply chain in Arizona that essentially de-risks their supply chain concentration.



By placing $1.5 billion down ahead of time, NVIDIA ensures that when Amkor’s cleanrooms come online, NVIDIA gets priority access over rivals (like AMD) who also rely on OSAT packaging capacity. This follows the strategy that Jensen Huang has used to "lock up" future supply needs in memory with SK Hynix (SKHY) and in silicon photonics with Lumentum (LITE) and Coherent.



What Products & Technologies Are They Securing?



The prepayment is specifically earmarked to support capacity and co-develop next-generation back-end architectures for NVIDIA’s Data Center and Accelerated Computing Platforms.



NVIDIA is securing capacity for three critical technical focus areas...



Heterogeneous Integration (Chiplets): Combining separate silicon dies (e.g., central processing units, GPUs, custom logic, and I/O dies) onto a single substrate using High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO) and 2.5D/3D stacking.



High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Stacking: Interfacing next-generation HBM (such as HBM3e and incoming HBM4 modules) directly alongside GPU dies with high-density interconnects, allowing gigabytes of memory to sit micro-millimeters away from compute cores for ultra-low latency.



Data Center & Networking Ecosystems: Turnkey packaging and testing for NVIDIA’s high-speed scale-out platforms (including Mellanox networking chipsets, NVLink switches, and Grace CPUs).



AMKR Business Segments & Products



Amkor operates under one reportable segment (Semiconductor Packaging and Test Services), but it breaks its product offerings down into two main technological categories...



Advanced Products (Primary Growth & Revenue Engine): Includes high-density technologies such as Flip Chip, Wafer-Level Processing (WLP), System-in-Package (SiP), High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO), and 2.5D/3D advanced packaging architectures. This segment is vital for high-performance computing (HPC), AI accelerators, and modern premium smartphones.



Mainstream Products: Encompasses mature, high-volume technologies like wirebond packaging, leadframe/laminate packages, and basic final testing. While lower margin than advanced offerings, these provide steady cash flow from consumer, industrial, and legacy automotive applications.



End-Market Distribution



Amkor's revenue is diversified across at least 4 key end markets...



Communications: Smartphones and mobile infrastructure (historically its largest segment).



Automotive & Industrial: Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicle powertrains, and industrial automation.



Computing: High-performance computing, AI data centers, and PCs.



Consumer Electronics: Wearables, smart home devices, and gaming consoles.



AMKR Growth Drivers & Strategic Outlook



Amkor’s long-term expansion is anchored by several structural shifts in the semiconductor industry...



AI & High-Performance Computing (HPC): As traditional physical chip-scaling (Moore's Law) slows, advanced packaging—combining multiple chiplets into single packages has become essential for performance.



High demand for High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO) and 2.5D/3D integrations drives expanding margins in computing.



Automotive Semiconductor Expansion: Electric vehicles and autonomous systems require significantly higher chip density per vehicle. Amkor is a market leader among OSATs for automotive-grade packaging, which carries high switching costs and long, sticky product lifecycles.



Geographic Diversification & US Reshoring: To address supply chain vulnerabilities heavily concentrated in East Asia (Korea, Taiwan, China, Philippines), Amkor is expanding its global footprint. Highlights include a major advanced packaging facility in Arizona (aimed at supporting domestic US foundry capacity) and expanding production ramps in Vietnam.



Key Customers & Strategic Partners



Amkor serves a broad base of Fabless semiconductor companies, Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), and foundry ecosystems.



While customer names are often subject to strict non-disclosure agreements, major ecosystem players tied to Amkor's revenue pipelines include Apple, where Amkor is a vital partner within the iOS ecosystem, providing complex System-in-Package (SiP) and advanced packaging for mobile processors, RF modules, and wearables.



Qualcomm & Broadcom are major customers in mobile, networking, and wireless communications while Infineon & Texas Instruments are key partners in automotive power modules, microcontrollers, and analog chips.



Nvidia & AMD represent key end-market exposure via advanced computing packaging ecosystems.



Amkor maintains a deeply integrated relationship with TSMC as a primary strategic partner. As TSMC expands wafer fabrication globally (such as its Arizona fabs), Amkor partners closely to provide turn-key, back-end advanced packaging and testing directly adjacent to foundry operations.



Bottom line: Buy AMKR under $60 before it goes to $90 this year.



Disclosure: I own shares of NVDA, TSM, and AMKR for the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SK Hynix, Inc. - Sponsored ADR (SKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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