Bull of the Day: Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (ALB) is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is the world's premier lithium producer, transforming essential resources into the critical ingredients that power mobility, energy, connectivity, and health.

After a brutal two-year bear market in lithium, the cycle has turned positive. While Albemarle proved it with one of the biggest beats of the quarter in May, the stock has dropped aggressively over the last month. This has given investors a potential entry point for a rally in the back half of the year.

About the Company

The Charlotte based company operates three segments. Energy Storage produces lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride for EV batteries, consumer electronics, power grids, and solar. Specialties handle bromine and highly engineered lithium applications. Ketjen delivers clean fuels technologies and refinery catalysts.

The company is valued at $15 billion and has a Forward PE of 10. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “C” in Value and Growth, and “A” in Momentum.

A Monster Quarter

Albemarle reported Q1 EPS of $2.95, crushing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by 138%. Revenue of $1.43 billion topped the $1.33 billion estimate, driven by higher pricing and volume in Energy Storage and Specialties.

The profitability surge was even more impressive. Adjusted EBITDA hit $664 million, up from $267.1 million a year ago. That is nearly 2.5X growth in operating profit in twelve months.

The demand backdrop is roaring. Energy Storage Systems GWh production jumped 117% year over year in the quarter. EV GWh sales rose 3% as larger battery sizes offset lower unit volumes. And global lithium consumption climbed 37% year over year in February, tracking toward forecasted growth of 15% to 40% for the year.

Albemarle Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Albemarle Corporation price-eps-surprise | Albemarle Corporation Quote

Raising the Bar

Management affirmed its FY26 outlook of $5.7 billion to $6.0 billion in revenue, $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and capex of roughly $550 million to $600 million.

The company raised its Specialties net sales outlook to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion and lifted the segment's adjusted EBITDA outlook to $225 million to $275 million on higher pricing and volumes.

Cost discipline is delivering too, with $40 million in cost and productivity improvements year to date and the company on track for its $100 million to $150 million full year target.

Estimates Are Soaring

Analysts cannot raise their numbers fast enough.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 has exploded from $8.28 ninety days ago to $13.15 today, a 59% surge. Next year's number has climbed from $9.69 to $13.48 over the same stretch. Even the current quarter estimate has jumped from $1.79 to $3.21.

When the estimate revisions trend is this strong and one directional, the Zacks Rank is telling you institutional money is still catching up to the story.

The Technical Take

The stock has failed all its moving average support levels, but is coming into a Fibonacci support zone where investors can start positions.

The $118-120 level is the 61.8% retracement, which can be found by drawing a Fibonacci retracement from 2025 lows to 2026 highs. The stock recently found support close to that golden ratio support level.

Pullbacks to the 61.8% retracement in strong uptrends with accelerating earnings estimates are the kind of setups swing traders dream about. And while there might be a long-term setup here, playing for a short-term relief bounce to moving average could also be lucrative. Let us look at those moving averages:

21-day: $147

50-day: $168

200-day: $150

In Summary

The world's top lithium producer delivered 138% earnings beat and has pulled back to golden ratio support, giving investors a rare chance to buy a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) name at a discount to its own momentum.

Whether you are a swing trader playing for a bounce back to the moving averages or a long-term investor positioning for the new lithium cycle, this setup offers something for everyone.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.