BULGOLD Inc. Seeks Warrant Expiry Extension

BULGOLD Inc. is seeking to extend the expiry dates of over 3.6 million common share purchase warrants from December 2024 to June 2028, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This decision involves related parties and relies on exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements.

