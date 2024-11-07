Builders FirstSource price target raised to $200 from $178 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to $200 from $178 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s base case for 2025 single-family starts is flat to up slightly year-over-year, with its expectation being that a re-acceleration won’t arrive until sometime in the second half, but the firm still sees Builders as “one of the best positioned to benefit from a housing rebound,” with structurally higher margins and strong cash generation in the meantime, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
