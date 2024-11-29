Builders Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Builders Capital Mortgage (TSE:BCF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with gross income of $1,257,830, marking their second-highest quarterly income. The company maintained a consistent distribution to shareholders and showed a strategic focus on increasing investments in Alberta amidst challenging market conditions in British Columbia.
For further insights into TSE:BCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.