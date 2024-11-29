Builders Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Builders Capital Mortgage (TSE:BCF) has released an update.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with gross income of $1,257,830, marking their second-highest quarterly income. The company maintained a consistent distribution to shareholders and showed a strategic focus on increasing investments in Alberta amidst challenging market conditions in British Columbia.

