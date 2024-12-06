Build King Holdings Completes Unwinding of Equity Transactions

Build King Holdings (HK:0240) has released an update.

Build King Holdings has completed the unwinding of its acquisition of equity interests in two companies, returning the interests to the original vendors and receiving a repayment of approximately HK$31 million. This marks the end of Build King’s involvement with the Target Groups and associated sites, following negotiations and termination of the sale agreements. Investors may find this reversal interesting as it impacts the company’s financial and strategic positioning.

