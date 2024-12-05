Build-A-Bear Reports Record Third-Quarter Results

Buildabear Workshop, Inc. ( (BBW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Buildabear Workshop, Inc. presented to its investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is a global brand known for its interactive retail experience where customers create personalized stuffed animals. Operating in the retail sector, the company combines its unique in-store experience with e-commerce and licensing agreements to reach a diverse market.

The company has reported record-breaking third-quarter results for fiscal 2024, marked by an 11% rise in revenues to $119.4 million and a 26.4% increase in pre-tax income. This performance is attributed to strong retail and third-party sales, despite lower-than-expected web demand.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 37.7% increase in diluted earnings per share, reaching $0.73. The company has also expanded its global footprint with 17 new locations, aiming for at least 65 new sites by the end of fiscal 2024. Additionally, Build-A-Bear returned $31.3 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends over the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Looking forward, Build-A-Bear Workshop maintains a positive outlook for fiscal 2024, projecting total revenues between $489 million to $495 million and continued expansion in its retail presence. The company remains focused on strategic initiatives and expects modest growth, supported by its strong cash flow and strategic retail expansion efforts.

