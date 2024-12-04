Buenaventura Approves $650 Million Debt Issuance Strategy

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) has released an update.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has announced that its General Shareholders’ Meeting approved the issuance of negotiable obligations up to $650 million. The resolution includes the possibility of repurchasing or redeeming existing obligations, with the board of directors authorized to finalize terms and conditions. This strategic financial maneuver aims to enhance the company’s capital management framework.

