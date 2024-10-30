Budweiser APAC Faces Revenue Dip Amid China Challenges

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. (HK:1876) has released an update.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. reported a 6.1% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, with a revenue of $5,104 million, attributed to industry challenges in China despite gains in South Korea and India. The company’s normalized profit also fell to $777 million, highlighting the impact of a tough market environment. However, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region.

For further insights into HK:1876 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.