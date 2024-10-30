News & Insights

Budweiser APAC Faces Revenue Dip Amid China Challenges

October 30, 2024

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. (HK:1876) has released an update.

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. reported a 6.1% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, with a revenue of $5,104 million, attributed to industry challenges in China despite gains in South Korea and India. The company’s normalized profit also fell to $777 million, highlighting the impact of a tough market environment. However, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region.

