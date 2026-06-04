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Buckle Reports Higher Net Sales In May

June 04, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported higher net sales for May, helped by growth in comparable store sales and contributions from new stores, the U.S. apparel retailer said on Thursday.

Net sales for the four-week period ended May 30 rose 4.5 percent to $92.4 million from $88.4 million a year earlier.

Comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, increased 2.2 percent in the four-week period ended May 30, compared with the four weeks ended May 31, 2025.

For the 17 weeks ended May 30, net sales rose 5.7 percent to $381.1 million from $360.5 million in the prior-year period.

Comparable store sales for the 17-week period increased 4.4 percent year-on-year.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based company operates 445 retail stores in 42 states as of June 4, 2025.

On the NYSE, shares of Buckle closed Wednesday's trading 1.43 percent lower at $43.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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