Buckle June Same Store Sales Rise 2.4%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday reported an increase of 2.4 percent in June comparable net store sales, or sales at stores which are open for at least a year.

Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $112 million from net sales of $106.5 million of the prior year.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 22-week period ending July, increased 4 percent compared with same period prior year.

Net sales for the 22-week period ending July, increased 5.6 percent to $493.1 million from net sales of $467 million of previous year.

In pre-market activity, BKE shares were trading at $41.60, up 0.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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