Bubalus Resources Eyes Promising Victorian Goldfields Acquisition

Bubalus Resources Ltd. has an option to acquire a promising portfolio of exploration licenses in the heart of Victoria’s goldfields, near high-grade mines like Fosterville and Costerfield. The acquisition includes the Crosbie and Murrindindi sites, showing significant potential for gold and antimony, with advanced geophysical surveys already identifying key targets for drilling. The company has also strengthened its finances with a successful placement raising A$900,000, boosting its cash position to A$3.5 million.

