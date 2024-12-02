News & Insights

Stocks

Bubalus Resources Eyes Promising Victorian Goldfields Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bubalus Resources Ltd. has an option to acquire a promising portfolio of exploration licenses in the heart of Victoria’s goldfields, near high-grade mines like Fosterville and Costerfield. The acquisition includes the Crosbie and Murrindindi sites, showing significant potential for gold and antimony, with advanced geophysical surveys already identifying key targets for drilling. The company has also strengthened its finances with a successful placement raising A$900,000, boosting its cash position to A$3.5 million.

For further insights into AU:BUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.