BTT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (Symbol: BTT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0464, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of BTT's recent stock price of $22.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.90 per share, with $23.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.75.

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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Further BTT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.