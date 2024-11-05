BTQ and Macquarie Boost Quantum Computing Efforts

Sonora Gold & Silver (TSE:BTQ) has released an update.

BTQ Technologies and Macquarie University have entered a strategic research collaboration to enhance quantum computing and secure communications, leveraging their past success with Quantum Proof-of-Work. This partnership draws on the expertise of both BTQ’s industry leaders and Macquarie’s quantum experts, aiming to push the boundaries in speed, security, and energy efficiency in communication protocols.

