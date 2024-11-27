BTIG Upgrades Embecta (EMBC)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Embecta (NasdaqGS:EMBC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Embecta is $16.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.11. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $20.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Embecta is 1,131MM, an increase of 0.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embecta. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMBC is 0.05%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 70,326K shares. The put/call ratio of EMBC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,517K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,194K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 8.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,678K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,729K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 0.15% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,477K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 0.24% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,019K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,730K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 1.46% over the last quarter.

