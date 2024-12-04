BTIG says buy Shift4 Payments on weakness related to CEO departure

BTIG keeps a Buy rating and $118 price target on Shift4 Payments (FOUR), saying the firm would be a buyer of the stock after its 12% decline today following the announcement that CEO Jared Issacman accepted his nomination from President-Elect Trump for Administrator of NASA. Issacman’s departure is not expected to change the near- to medium-term growth trajectory of the company, which is in part driven from a $33B backlog of already signed business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG also notes that the valuation on Shift4 Payments is “very reasonable for the company’s growth profile”.
